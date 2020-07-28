OBIT: Brandon Hesson

Mr. Brandon Ray Hesson, age 36, of Carthage, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Brandon was born July 31, 1983 in Nashville, a son of Debbie Cleo West Hesson and the late Timothy Ray Hesson. He married Jamie Nichole Bennett on May 26, 2004. Brandon and Jamie had been married for 16 years, but have been together for 22 years. Brandon graduated from Smith County High School. He worked in asphalt and paving his whole life and was employed by LoJac for many years and later worked for himself. He was always known to be a very hard worker. Brandon loved his family, playing guitar, and drawing.

Mr. Hesson is survived by wife, Jamie Nichole Bennett Hesson of Carthage; two sons, Tyler Ray Cecil Hesson and Tyson Ray Cecil Hesson; mother, Debbie Hesson; brothers, Cayce Earl (Paige) Hesson and kids, Arianna and Brycen Hesson, and Micheal Lee Hesson; grandmother, Glenda Hesson.

Funeral services for Mr. Hesson were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11AM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

