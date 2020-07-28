OBIT: Cora Davis

Mrs. Cora Davis, a homemaker of the Popes Hill community, died at the age of 88 at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at the St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.

Bro. Benny Ray Fields officiated at the Friday morning, July 24th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the 1 p.m. services, burial was beside her husband in the Rock Springs Cemetery in the Buffalo Valley community.

Mrs. Davis was born in the Buffalo Valley community in Putnam County on March 20, 1932 and was the fifth of seven children born to the late Lilla Rittenberry Jackson and Luther (Luke) Jackson, who died September 19, 1970 at the age of 68.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by five siblings, Joe Dale Jackson, William (Bill) Jackson, Elizabeth Connell, Keeble Spano and Carrie Evelyn Bingham, who died on July 9, 1997 at the age of 69.

Mrs. Davis was united in marriage on September 20, 1947 to Chestnut Mound community native Clarence Wilburn Davis, who preceded her in death on May 13, 2002 at the age of 74.

They were preceded in death by four children, an unnamed infant son who died at birth, Jerry Wayne (Mickey) Davis, died at the age of 19 on April 22, 1978 when struck by an automobile at the top of Popes Hill after getting off work and crossing U. S. # 70, Mary Jo Davis Gibbs, who died at the age of 47 on September 26, 2004, and Linda Sue Delph.

For fifteen years, before the Carthage Shirt Corporation closed in 1993, she was employed as a seamstress. She then retired.

Mrs. Davis was a member of the Harbor of Love Pentecostal Church in Lebanon.

Surviving are her four children, Clarence Davis Jr. and wife, Lillian Grisham Davis, of the Brush Creek community, Brenda Davis Spann, Michael Davis and wife, Lisa Givens Davis, of the Popes Hill community, Kenneth Davis and wife, Daisy, of the Highland community; sister, Betty Jean Jackson Neal of Westmoreland; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE