OBIT: Jimmy West

Retired livestock dealer and auctioneer Mr. Jimmy West died peacefully at the families Wilburn Hollow Road with his family at his bedside. He was pronounced deceased at 6:47 p.m. Monday evening, July 20, 2020, by Aseracare Hospice of Nashville who had been assisting the family with his care as he suffered from lung cancer. Mr. West was 81.

Edward L. Anderson officiated at the 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, July 25th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Beasley-Brooks section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

The son of the late Charlotte Green “Lottie” Beasley, who died at the age of 50 on March 23, 1959 and is buried in section two at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage, and the late Ernest Benton West, who died at the age of 88 on May 20, 2000 and is buried at the Bellerive Heritage Gardens in Creve Coeur in St. Louis, County, Missouri, he was born James Milton West in Nashville on June 10, 1939.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jean West Morgan, who died at the age of 77 on July 28, 2012, and Paige West Kelley, who died at the age of 68 on November 19, 2016.

Mr. West made his home while in school with his grandparents, Marshall and Gertrude Beasley in the Turkey Creek community.

Mr. West was 1958 graduate of Smith County High School where he was an outstanding football star, playing center for the Owls, and was center for the championship game in 1957 when they won the Tobacco Bowl against highly rated Madison 27 to 21. His senior year he was co-captain with Billy Robert West and where he played football all four years, was a member of the “C” club, his senior year was voted the most valuable player and was a member of the All-Mid State team.

At S.C.H.S. he majored in Science and Mathematics, was a member of the Latin club, serving as president is sophomore year, and science club, serving as president his freshman year, was sophomore class president and a member of the Beta Club his sophomore and junior years and his junior year served as president.

His senior year he was a member of the student council, was voted bachelor of ugliness, along with his wife who was voted Miss S.C.H.S.

On July 18, 1957 in Dalton, Georgia, between their junior and senior years, he was united in marriage to Riddleton community native Carol Faye Richardson.

Mr. West was active in livestock markets and was part owner of the Coffee County Livestock Market in 1960 which he purchased from his uncle H. L. (Larrimore) Beasley, which he operated until 1995 and was partners with Bobby Woodard, who later sold his part to his son-in-law, Dewayne Wilmore, and Mr. West later purchased Alexandria Livestock Sales.

He was a much sought after livestock auctioneer and did weekly sales in Columbia, Manchester, Alexandria and Crossville, in addition to Manchester.

Mr. West was baptized at the Carthage Church of Christ.

He was a member of the Difficult Masonic Lodge # 451 F & AM where he received his Entered Apprentice Degree on November 21, 1963, was passed to the Fellowcraft Degree and was raise to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason on January 30, 1964. He served as Master of the Difficult Lodge three different times.

Mr. West also served on the Smith County Election Commission for forty five years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Carol Faye, of over sixty three years, are their three children, Jeffrey West of Crossville, Melanie Hiett and husband, Jeff, of the Pleasant Shade community, Missy Zimmerman and husband, Andy, of Mt. Juliet; sisters, Margie Fischer of Boise, Idaho, Barbie Stark of Springfield, Missouri; brother-in-law, Dan Kelley of Ellisville, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Christy West-Alem and husband, Matias, Jamey West and wife, Erin, Colleen West, Chasity West-Ward and husband, Jon, Jason Hiett and wife, Brittany, Greg Hiett and wife, Cheryl, Anne and John Zimmerman; seven great-grandchildren, Matthew, Christian, Ellyanna, Destiny, Edward, Everett and Colton.

The West family requests memorials to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

