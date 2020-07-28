OBIT: Kenneth Watson

Mr. Kenneth Lee Thomas Watson, age 78, of Riddleton, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Mr. Watson was born August 9, 1941 in Pleasant Shade, a son of the late Vestal Lee Watson and Ruth Neil Wilburn Watson. He married Ruth Hackett Watson and she preceded him in death. Kenneth worked for TRW for over 37 years as a machine operator and team leader and retired in 2001.

Mr. Watson is survived by two children, Janssen (Lisa) Watson of Gordonsville and Ruth Ann (Steven) Myers of Buffalo Valley; five grandchildren, Capt. Jana Watson (Jae) Torres, Payton (Taylor) Watson, Allie Watson, Annie Watson, and Jake Myers; great-grandson, Forrest Watson; siblings, Carol Lankford of Monoville, Cornelia Winfree of Hogans Creek, and Samuel (Rebecca) Watson of Westmoreland; friend, Leah Justine Lewis of Carthage.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Watson were conducted on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 3PM at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.