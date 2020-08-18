BREAKING NEWS – ARMED ROBBERY IN GORDONSVILLE

GORDONSVILLE – Gordonsville police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at the Pilot Truck Stop in Gordonsville. A black male wearing an Adidas t-shirt and blue jeans and a surgical face mask approached a clerk with a handgun demanding money. After receiving cash from the register the male got into a vehicle with two other black male subjects. The vehicle was last seen getting onto I-40 west bound. Watch the Carthage Courier and carthagecourier.com for more details.