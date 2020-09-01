Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/03/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Carolyn Black Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Carolyn Black, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 18th day of August, 2020. Signed Crystal Black Schoeneck, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James B. Dance, Attorney 8-27-2t

________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on November 30, 2007, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 183, Page 350, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, JOHN C. BRONSON conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 380, Page 397, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, September 25, 2020, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 053M GROUP: B PARCEL: 022.00 BEING in South Carthage and being Lot No. 20 and one-half of Lot No. 21 in the plat of Rewoda Heights Addition to South Carthage, it being a subdivision and part of the J.C. Sanders tract which plat is of record in Deed Book 30, Page 468, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, which see for a more detailed description of the property conveyed herein. AND BEING the same property conveyed to John C. Bronson by Quitclaim Deed from Helen Bronson, dated February 9, 2007, of record in Record Book 167, Page 162, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 131 Davis Street South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on September 3, 2020, September 10, 2020 and September 17, 2020. This the 18th day of August, 2020. JAMIE D. WINKLER Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 9-3-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jackie Coffee Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of August, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Jackie Coffee, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of August, 2020. Signed Jonathan M. Tinsley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Ellen Zhang, Attorney 9-3-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Sue Franklin Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Sue Franklin, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of August, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of August, 2020. Signed Joie Franklin, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 9-3-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Leon Hammond Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of David Leon Hammond, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of August, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of August, 2020. Signed Christopher Hammond, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Tillman W. Payne, Attorney 8-27-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust of record in Book 200 Page 639, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, dated March 26, 2010, and recorded on April 15, 2010, Paul J. McGinnis and Judy M. McGinnis, a married couple, trustor, conveyed to 21st Mortgage Corporation, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a Note dated March 26, 2010 (the “Note”) and other indebtedness as described in said Deed of Trust; and WHEREAS, Tim Williams resigned as Trustee under said Deed of Trust; and Philip L. Robertson was appointed as Substitute Trustee pursuant to a certain Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 381, Page 726, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee; and WHEREAS, default in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire balance of which having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Note and Deed of Trust, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, 21st Mortgage Corporation, has directed me, the undersigned, Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust and to advertise and sell the real property in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will on the 25th day of September, 2020, offer for sale and sell the following described real property — 140 Brush Creek Circle, Brush Creek, Tennessee, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee beginning at or about 10:00 a.m., to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, in hand, and free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, marital share and all other exemptions and other rights of every kind, including the statutory right of redemption, all of which were expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to, however, such prior encumbrances and priority tax liens as may appear of record in said Register’s Office. The property herein to be foreclosed is described as follows: Situated and lying in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being described as follows: Bounded generally on the North, West and South by Paul McGinnis, East by Brush Creek Circle and Paul McGinnis, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a Wood Fence Post corner, said point being the point of beginning and is a North corner of Paul McGinnis and is the East corner of this tract and runs; thence with the line of Paul McGinnis and the fence South 57-06-23 West a distance of 101.10 feet to an iron rod new set in the fence; thence continuing with the fence, South 57-24-35 West a distance of 100.00 feet an iron rod new; thence along a new line North 39-06-30 West a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron rod new; thence along a new line North 57-24-35 East a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron rod new set in the fence and the West line of Robbie Gass; thence with the fence and the line of Gass South 39-06-30 East a distance of 10.11 feet to an iron rod new; thence leaving the fence and with the line of Gass North 55-33-27 East a distance of 106.91 feet to a planted angle iron located in the West margin of Brush Creek Circle; thence with the West margin of Brush Creek Circle South 35-20-49 East a distance of 92.34 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.45 acres, more or less, according to a survey by Cumberland Surveying, LLC dated March 5, 2002. Being the same property conveyed to Paul M. McGinnis and wife, Marcella R. McGinnis by deed from Carolyn Blair, Brenda Bush and Rebecca Gass dated October 24, 1997 of record in Deed Book 146, page 571, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and also being a portion of the same property conveyed to Paul M. McGinnis and wife, Marcella McGinnis, by deed from Tony M. Sevier and wife, Linda C. Sevier, dated January 23, 1989 of record in Deed Book 115, page 214, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Paul J. McGinnis and wife, Judy M. McGinnis, as tenants by the entirety by Deed from Paul M. McGinnis and wife, Marcella R. McGinnis of record in Book 176, page 321, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, dated August 06, 2007 and recorded on August 07, 2007. (Value or consideration shown in aforementioned deed $20,000.00.) Being also known as 140 Brush Creek Circle Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547. This is improved property with mailing and street addresses of 140 Brush Creek Circle, Brush Creek, Tennessee, 38547. Pursuant to T.C.A. 47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2010 River Birch Manufactured Home, Model #1042, 66×16; Serial No. RB09AL14862. The sale will be for cash without warranty of any kind including the location, condition or set back of improvements on the property. Undersigned reserves the right to sell the property in individual parcels and / or in a group, in the sole discretion of Undersigned. The property is subject to any and all restrictive covenants or easements of record with the Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the provisions of the Deed of Trust. If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of sale, undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he chooses. Undersigned reserves the right to postpone the date and time of sale upon announcement at the time and place specified above. THIS IS FOR THE COLLECTION OF A DEBT AND ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Philip L. Robertson Robertson Law Group 3401 Mallory Lane, Ste 200 Franklin, TN 37067 (615) 819-1297 probertson@robertsonlg.com 9-3-3t

_________________________

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 29, 2012, by Robert E. Prashaw, Jr., which appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 255, Page 113 (“Deed of Trust”), to which instrument specific reference is hereby made, will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands, the property described below. Sale Date and Location: September 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in that certain Warranty Deed at Deed Book 150, Page 180, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, and commonly known as 37 Ward Hollow Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, Tennessee 38547. This sale also includes the affixed manufactured home identified as a 2001 Palm 7601 Mobile Home, VIN# PH234565, per Affidavit of Affixation recorded at Book 255, Page 118, with the Smith County Register of Deeds Office. Property Address: 37 Ward Hollow Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, Tennessee 38547. Tax Map Identification No.: 097-030.11 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: Personal Finance Company LLC, Book 276, Page 407. All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. This the 11th day of August, 2020. Joshua R. Holden, Successor Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. P. O. Box 2428 Knoxville, TN 37901 (865) 637-1980 8-20-3t Publication Dates: August 20, 27 and September 3, 2020

_________________________

Any and all parties with interest in a 2000 Land Rover, VIN#SALTY1245YA236735 Contact via phone 615-962-1242 or by mail, P.O. Box 105, Carthage, TN 37030 09-03-20(1t)

_________________________

Public Notice The Town of Gordonsville will hold a workshop on September 14, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss a request from Police Chief Hunt for 80 hours of compensatory time for each fulltime police officer that worked while City Hall was partially closed during COVID-19. All interested citizens are invited to attend. James M. Gibbs, Mayor 09-03-20(1t)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 1992 Lincoln Towncar 1LNLM82W3NY704103 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.

_________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: The Truesdell Corporation PROJECT NO.: 80009-3230-94 CONTRACT NO.: CNU076 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/16/2020.

_________________________

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering over nose and mouth until seated six feet apart and follow social distancing guidelines. Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 08-27-20(1t)