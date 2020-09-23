Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/24/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Donna Lynn Flores Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of September, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Donna Lynn Flores, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of August, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of September, 2020. Signed Edna Gaye Cook, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 9-24-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: LETTIE ANN SMITH, DECEASED ANGELA SMITH BROWN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2392 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on July 17, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 17th day of October, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 307 First Avenue, E., Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 54H Group: F PARCEL: 018.00 LYING AND BEING in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at the corner of the Charlie Tyree property on High Street and running West with High Street 70 feet to the Carter line; thence North 86 feet with the Carter line to the McKinley line; thence East with the McKinley line 31 feet to a corner; thence North with the McKinley line 44 feet to the Louise High property; thence East with the Louise High property 44 feet to the Charlie Tyree line; thence South 137 feet to the BEGINNING corner. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Haywood Smith and wife, Lettie Ann Smith, by Warranty Deed from Kenneth Tyree and wife, Mary Katherine Tyree, dated January 8, 1976, of record in Deed Book 89, Page 153, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Haywood Smith died September 23, 2006, and Lettie Ann Smith became vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Lettie Ann Smith, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died February 4, 2020 intestate in Wilson County, Tennessee, and her interest in said property passed by intestate succession to her only child and heir-at-law, Angela F. Brown. See Probate Case No. 2392, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 18th day of September, 2020. Samantha L. Key Attorney for Estate of Lettie Ann Smith Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 9-24-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Dewey Woods Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Dewey Woods, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of September, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of September, 2020. Signed Myra Woods York, Personal Representative Catherine Woods Ledbetter, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 9-24-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: R.D. Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4135-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT115 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/30/2020.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Summers-Taylor, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80946-3408-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU150 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/30/2020.

REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are sought and requested for furnishing all materials, equipment, and doing all work necessary for the performance, according to specifi cations, of a contract to be let by the Town of South Carthage for the repair and paving of the following City Streets portions as marked: 1) HIGH STREET 2) BRIGHT AVENUE 3) WOOTEN AVENUE 4) OLD LEBANON ROAD NOTE: ANY NEEDED SEWER MANHOLE RIZERS WILL BE SUPPLIED BY THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE Sealed bids will be received either by mail or delivery at the Offi ce of the Mayor of South Carthage located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, until 4:30 p.m. central standard time, Thursday October 7, 2020 and will be considered publicly at that time. The plans, specifications, and form for request for bids can be examined and obtained at the Office of the Mayor of South Carthage at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 between September 24, 2020 at 8:00 am and October 7, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Due to COVID 19 restrictions please call 615-735-2727 for further information on obtaining bid specifications. Bids must be made in accordance with the form of bids prepared by and obtainable from the Town of South Carthage during normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., bid will contain accompanying instructions to bidders and a copy of the specifi cations for the work. THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. ONLY BIDS FROM LICENSED AND BONDED CONTRACTORS WITH PROOF OF ADEQUATE INSURANCE WILL BE ACCEPTED. HOLLIS MULLINAX MAYOR 09-24-20(1t)

TVA OCTOBER POWER OUTAGE PLANNED The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) plans an overnight power outage for approximately 3,856 Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation members served from the Gordonsville Substation. The interruption of power will begin at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 for up to six (6) hours into Sunday morning, October 4. Members who reside in the following areas will be affected: Ivy Agee Estates, Hogan Road, Rodgers Group, Hickman, Sykes, Brush Creek, Gordonsville, New Middleton Hwy, New Middleton, Brush Creek, Grant Rd, Grant Hwy, Alexandria Hwy, Main Street Gordonsville, Stonewall, Lancaster Hwy, Edgar Evans State Park, Club Springs, Carthage Junction, Temperance Hall, Dale Ridge, Cove Hollow Boat Dock. The overnight power interruption is needed by TVA to do necessary repairs on equipment. UCEMC will take advantage of the outage to do maintenance on its system as well, according to UCEMC General Manager Jimmy Gregory. “We regret any inconvenience the planned outage may cause,” Gregory said. “This maintenance must be performed to maintain reliability on our system.” The power outage will be postponed if inclement weather, which includes lightning, is in the area or is expected in the area at the scheduled time of the power interruption. Please contact your local UCEMC office at 1-800-261-2940, or visit our website at ucemc.com for more information about the planned power outage in your area. ### EEO Employer/Vet/Disability

I, James Webb, have this 1991 Jeep Cherokee with this VIN#IJ4FJ58SOML619464 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-856-0528. 09-24-20(2t)

I, Joshua S. Thomas, have this 2006 Suzuki with this VIN#KL5JD66Z86K391998 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-1313. 09-24-20(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public. Attendees will be screened for COVID-19 per CDC guidelines. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 09-24-20(1t)

Public Notice SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY 2021 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) has developed its 2021 Annual PHA Plan that outlines the Agency’s capital improvement, and its administrative needs for fi scal year 2021. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic and the awareness to practice social distancing. A public hearing by way of Zoom will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. To access the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82811512741?pwd=bTNteXJ5RlhvVHJPa2hNWlRrZ2FUdz09 ID 548-722-1128, and passcode 919135. The public hearing will begin promptly at the scheduled time. If there are no participants logged in by 10:15 a.m., the Zoom meeting will be canceled. If you should have any questions, with regards to login in, please contact Mrs. LaDonna Tant at 615-452-1661. A few visitors whose temperatures when checked are below 104 degrees, wearing a face-mask, and do not display any COVID-19 symptoms may be allowed, to attend the public hearing in the main conference room, at which time, the 2021 Annual Plan will be discussed. The public is invited to review a copy of the 2021 Annual Plan with its components during normal business hours, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at the SCHA’s administrative office located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. Mr. Chad Williams, Property Manager will assist you if required. Comments regarding the 2021 Annual Plan will be taken until 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020. Any questions related to the 2021 Annual PHA Plan should be directed to Executive Director at 615-452-1661 ext-4. 09-24-20(2t)

Public Notice SURPLUS SALE INVITATION TO BID Smith County will be accepting sealed bids for the following surplus real property: 146 Baker Lane Gordonsville, TN 68563 Map 077; Parcel 004.00 Minimum bid: $1,100,000 Proposed use: Industrial manufacturing Sealed bids should be in a clearly marked, sealed envelope and must be received at Smith County Mayor’s Office, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, no later than Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at which time bids will be opened. Following the public bid opening, the proposed purchase price will be placed before the County Commission for approval or rejection. Closing must take place no later than thirty (30) days from final approval by the County Commission. Bids must contain proposed purchase amount and a statement of intended use. Buyer will be responsible for payment of deed, preparation fees, and recording fee. All surplus property will be sold “as is” and subject to any and all easements, restrictions, and zoning or other land use laws. The County reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to refuse any and all bids and to waive any discrepancy in a bid. The County also reserves the right to withdraw the real property from bidding at any time – including during or after the bidding process. For more information, call (615) 735-2294, Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST. Jeff Mason Mayor 09-24-20(1t)