VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER RECOGNIZED

Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon for Veterans Service Officer Fred Keith. A resident of the Defeated community, Keith died Sunday evening, September 20, at Sumner Regional in Gallatin following a battle with lung cancer. Keith had been veterans service officer since May, 2015.

In addition to being the Smith County Veterans Affairs Service Officer, Keith was a member of the American Legion Post 57 in Carthage where he served as vice-commander and was a former commander. Also, Keith was a charter member of the American Legion Riders.

