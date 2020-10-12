Obit – Mr. Robert Halbert Sr.

Mr. Robert Halbert Sr., age 85, of the Taylorsville Community in Wilson County died Saturday evening October 3, 2020 at the Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted Friday afternoon October 14th at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with his nephew, Bro. Sam Vance officiating. Due to family health concerns all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home prior to the services.

Born Robert Batey Halbert Sr. in Wilson County on April 26, 1935, he was one of eleven children born to the late Dr. Thomas Edwin (Tom) Halbert Sr. who died February 11, 1939 at the age of 66 and Mary Elizabeth Grissim Halbert who died September 3, 1963 at the age of 65.

Eight siblings preceded him in death, Mary Sue Halbert Bland who died April 7, 2011 at the age of 92, William Hays Halbert who did May 11, 2002 at the age of 94, Blanche Emile Halbert Manning who died January 14, 2018 at the age of 97, Ruth Halbert Namnoum who died September 5, 2018 at the age of 94, Jean Halbert Reasonover who died August 9, 2019 at the age of 93, Thomas Edwin (Tommy) Halbert Jr. who died June 5, 2016 at the age of 88, Clara Halbert Ingram who died in 1991 at the age of 60 and James Kai Halbert who died as an infant on September 19, 1940 at the age of 1 year..

He was a 1953 graduate of Lebanon High School where he played on the State Championship football team.

In 1957 he was united in marriage to Smith County native, the former Sarah Vance.

Mr. Halbert was a lifelong farmer and was retired from the City of Lebanon Fire Department.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Active in community affairs, Mr. Halbert served on the Wilson County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, was active in the Wilson County Cattleman’s Association and served on the Wilson County Equalization Board.

Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty three years are three children, Melinda Forbes and husband Mike, Robert (Bob) Halbert and wife Amy, Patrick Halbert and wife Carrie; seven grandchildren, Kyle Forbes, Nicky Forbes and wife Christy, Hannah Smith and husband Cody, Emily, Will, Lucas, and Grant Halbert; five great-grandchildren, Troy, Carter, Eli and Brooklyn Forbes, Case Smith; two brothers, Hamlet Halbert and John Halbert; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Woodard Vance of Gordonsville and Mary Hackett Vance of the Lock Seven Community.

The Halbert family requests memorials to the charity of your choice.

LIGON & BOBO of LEBANON