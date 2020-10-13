BANK ROBBERY SUSPECTS SENTENCED

Three people who were charged in the robbery of Citizens Bank’s Highway 25 office in Carthage in September of last year have pled guilty and been sentenced by a federal judge.

David Ray Reynolds, 28, Gallatin, and Tiffany Rene Garcia, 27, Gallatin, pled guilty to bank robbery charges and were each sentenced to five years in federal prison on June 22.

Also, a third person Joe Allen Betty III, 22, Gallatin, received a 21 month sentence on August 31.

