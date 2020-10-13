GHS TEMPORARILY GOES TO REMOTE LEARNING

Second Change In Plans This School Year

Gordonsville High School transitioned to remote learning, Monday. The school system released a statement over the weekend explaining the move was needed because of “rising COVID-19 cases” and “limited staff availability”. The transition comes as fall break approaches. The first day for fall break is set for Friday. The school system is also on fall break all of next week. Students at Gordonsville High School are expected to return to school after fall break. The statement posted on the school’s websites reads: “Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and limited staff availability, Gordonsville High School students in grades 7-12 will be remote learning beginning tomorrow (Monday, October 12), until after fall break. School faculty and staff will report to work on time.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!