Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/15/20

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, Phyllis D. Baker, Unmarried by Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”), dated January 19, 2006 and of record in Deed Book 142, Page 651, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, conveyed to Richard Bobo, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to Cumberland Bank, as last transferred to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for the Certificateholders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-6 by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 239, Page 540, Smith County, Tennessee records, and WHEREAS, Mantenn, LLC has been duly appointed Substitute Trustee by the owner and holder of the Note by instrument recorded in Deed Book 383, Page 713, Smith County, Tennessee WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of the indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust. The notice requirements of T.C.A. §35-5-117 have been satisfied. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Mantenn, LLC, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty, and authority vested in and conferred by the Deed of Trust, will October 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN, be sold to the highest call bidder for cash free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Smith County, Tennessee, described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING a lot located in the Town of Gordonsville and bounded on the North by Main Street; East by Basswood Drive; South by lands of James and Erma Bass and West by the lands of Fred Bush. BEING the same property conveyed to Mattle Pearl Smith by deed from Dickey W. Sampson and wife, Barbara F. Sampson, of record in Bock/Instrument No. 129, Page 616 Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, dated December 13, 1993 and recorded December 16, 1993. The above referenced property is also known as 241 E. Main Street Gordonsville, TN 38563 The street address of the above described property is believed to be 241 East Main Street fka 90 Main Street E, Gordonsvillie, TN 38563, but if such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Such property is subject to a Notice of Federal Tax Lien in favor of the United States, of record in Instrument Number 17003383 Deed Book 329, Page 757, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Notice of said sale required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 (b) to be given to the United States has been timely given, and said sale 2 Deed of Trust given to Citifinancial, Inc. dated November 24, 2006 recorded at Instrument #06004449, Deed Book 161, Page 28, Smith County records, transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, dba Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as owner Trustee for WF 19 Grantor Trust, by Assignment recorded at Instrument #1700016, Deed Book 314, Page 94, Smith County records; This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Publication Dates: October 1, 2020, October 8, 2020, and October 15, 2020. Mantenn, LLC, Substitute Trustee 180 Interstate North Parkway Suite 200 Atlanta, GA 30339 (404) 252-6385 10-01-3t THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MBFC20-119

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Royce Halliburton Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Royce Halliburton, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of October, 2020. Signed Peggy Halliburton, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 10-15-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: MARY C. HIGH, DECEASED LORETTA HOGAN, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2393 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on July 17, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 24th day of October, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a house and lot located in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 212 Third Avenue, E., Carthage, and a tract of land located in the Twenty-first (21st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Dixon Springs Highway, Riddleton, and described as follows: MAP:54H Group: F PARCEL: 003.00 CARTHAGE HOUSE AND LOT LYING AND BEING in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by Third Avenue; on the East by Will Netherton; on the South by Martha Lankford; and on the West by Allen and High. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Clint High, Jr. and wife, Mary Catherine High, by Warranty Deed from Wayne Boatman and wife, Christine Boatman, dated September 5, 1958, of record in Deed Book 65, Page 137, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Clint High, Jr. died December 11, 1975, and Mary Catherine High became vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Mary Catherine High a/k/a Mary C. High, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died February 8, 2020 testate in Davidson County, Tennessee with Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 289-292, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP:33F Group: B PARCEL: 012.00 DIXON SPRINGS HIGHWAY LYING AND BEING in the Twenty-First (21st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: TRACT #1: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by the lands of Katie R. Manning (Map 033, Parcel 023.00, PAOSCT) and the lands of the Heirs of Dan Hobbs (Map 033, Parcel 024.00, PAOSCT); on the East by the lands of the Heirs of Dan Hobbs (Map 033, Parcel 024.00, PAOSCT); on the South by State Route 25 (Dixon Springs Highway); and on the West by the lands of Sam Nichols (Map 033, Parcel 021.00, PAOSCT), and being a portion of that property shown as Map 033F, Group B, Parcel 012.00, on the property tax maps in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee as of June 2, 2020. TRACT #2: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by State Route 25 (Dixon Springs Highway); on the East by the lands of Mary Gooch McKinley (Map 033F, Group B, Parcel 013.00, PAOSCT); on the South by the lands of Bide Russell Missionary Baptist Church (Map 033F, Group B, Parcel 007.00, PAOSCT), the lands of William T. Cothern and Marian Ann Cothern (Map 033F, Group B, Parcel 008.00, PAOSCT), and the lands of Ruth H. Watson and Kenneth L. Watson (Map 033F, Group B, Parcel 009.00, PAOSCT); and on the West by the lands of Kevin Duff and Stephanie Duff (Map 033F, Group B, Parcel 010.00, PAOSCT) and the lands of Sabrina Nicole Nichols (Map 033F, Group B, Parcel 011.01, PAOSCT), and being a portion of that property shown as Map 033F, Group B, Parcel 012.00, on the property tax maps in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee as of June 2, 2020. The combined acreage of Tract #1 and Tract #2 is three (3) acres, more or less. However, said property is being sold by the boundary and not by the acre, and acreage is not guaranteed. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Mary C. High by Warranty Deed from David Wallace High and wife, Karen High, dated March 28, 2000, of record in Record Book 14, Page 24, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Mary C. High, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died February 8, 2020 testate in Davidson County, Tennessee with Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 289-292, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. SAID SALE TO BE CONDUCTED ON THE PREMISES OF THE HOUSE AND LOT IN CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE LOCATED AT 212 THIRD AVENUE EAST Sale will be made for cash. This 28th day of September, 2020. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Mary C. High Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 10-01-3t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 30th day of April, 2012, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 247, Page 796, JIMMY HUNTER and wife, JESSICA HUNTER, conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 322, Page 277, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, October 23, 2020, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Gordonsville, Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 085 PARCEL: 055.16 BEGINNING at an iron pin in the east margin of Maple Street, said pin being the northwest corner of the tract herein described, also being Gary Zeitz (137-762) southwest corner; thence leaving said road and going with Zeitz South 75 degrees 17 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 590.56 feet to an iron pin in the west line of Glen Vaden (87-223); thence leaving Zeitz and going with Vaden South 11 degrees 53 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 438.70 feet to an 18” hackberry; thence severing the land of Jessie Washer (115-254) North 62 degrees 27 minutes 48 seconds West a distance of 523.96 feet to a wood fence post; thence North 50 degrees 14 minutes 22 seconds West a distance of 196.67 feet to an iron pin in the east margin of Maple Street; thence with Maple Street North 34 degrees 23 minutes 30 seconds East a distance of 167.35 feet to a wood fence post; thence North 28 degrees 58 minutes 25 seconds East a distance of 83.64 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.27 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Larry Jackson RLS#2269 on March 19, 2012. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jimmy Hunter and wife, Jessica Hunter, by Warranty Deed from Evelyn Washer, dated March 30, 2012, of record in Record Book 246, Page 677, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 356 Maple Street, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563.This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on October 1, 2020, October 8, 2020 and October 15, 2020. This the 18th day of September, 2020. JAMIE D. WINKLER Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 10-1-3t

PUBLIC AUCTION NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby pursuant to Section 66-31 105, Tenn. Code Ann., the contents of the following units at Just Box It, 680 Tennessee Blvd. Lebanon, TN will be sold at public online auction at www.storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on October 2, 2020 via online auction with close of auction occurring on October 16, 2020 to satisfy the owner’s lien: Unit #012 Hughes. Call Just Box It for Information on auction, Tele. No. (615)453-9912.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Performance Hall area of the Heritage Museum located at 107 Third Avenue East in Carthage, TN 37030. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the State of Tennessee Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact Mayor Sarah Marie Smith at (615) 735-1881 Sarah Marie Smith Mayor, Town of Carthage 10-15-20(2t)

I, Edwin Morales, have this 2003 Toyota Four-Runner with this VIN#JTEZU14RX3001D4278 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-584-3328. 10-15-20(1t)

I, James Gibbs, have this 1994 Ford Ranger with this VIN#1FTCR14U7RTA97571 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-557-8120. 10-15-20(1t)

I, Ray Allmond, have this 1993 Cadillac Allante with this VIN#1G6VS3399PU128304 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-683-9071. 10-15-20(1t)

NOTICE 2020 PROPERTY TAXES ARE NOW DUE AND PAYABLE WITHOUT PENALTY THROUGH FEBRUARY 27, 2021. 2019 PROPERTY TAX WILL LEAVE THIS OFFICE AT 4:00 P.M. ON MARCH 31, 2021. YOU MAY MAKE PARTIAL PAYMENTS ON 2019 & 2020 TAXES. If you are 65 or older or permanently disabled and your 2019 income was less than $30,700* you may qualify for tax relief. If your income was less than $32,680* and you are 65 or older you may qualify for tax freeze. All spouse income must be included. *ALL PERSONS ON THE DEED & SPOUSE – ON YOUR PRIMARY RESIDENCE. IF YOU HAVE A LIFE ESTATE, AND ANY BENEFICIARY (SUCH AS YOUR CHILDREN) LIVE WITH YOU, THEIR INCOME MUST BE COUNTED. IF YOU ARE A 100% DISABLED WAR RELATED VETERAN OR THE WIDOW OF AN ELIGIBLE VETERAN YOU COULD QUALIFY FOR TAX RELIEF. APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR TAX RELIEF IS APRIL 5, 2021 OFFICE HOURS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 8:00 – 4:00 SATURDAY FEBRUARY 27th 8:00 – 12:00 Closed for State Holidays PHONE 615-735-8242 We now have a drop box at the front door of the Turner Building that you may leave payment by check only. Absolutely no cash payments may be left in the box. YOU MAY MAIL YOUR TAXES TO: SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, SUITE 104, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 PLEASE MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE You can now search taxes or pay online at tennesseetrustee.com There is a convenience fee for payment online charged by the processor. 10-15-20(2t)

Smith County Trustee 122 Turner High Circle Suite 104 615-735-8242 NOTICE 2% discount on your property tax if paid in October 1% discount on your property tax if paid in November On your bill, you will notice a section in the middle, right-hand side, that gives you the discount amount. If you wish to receive the discount, please use the discounted fi gure that is listed. 10-15-20(1t)