TEMPORARY CLOSING OF CLERK’S OFFICE

The Smith County Clerk’s office will be closed to public access for two weeks starting (October 11), according to Mayor Jeff Mason.

According to Mayor Mason’s Facebook post, the closure is not due to a positive case. Several staff members are under quarantine protocols due to possible exposure.

There is a box outside to drop off transactions that need to be done. Individuals can also renew tags online or call the office number for further assistance. The office number is 615-735-9833.