HIGHWAY TO REMAIN OPEN, BUT?

A Tennessee Department of Transportation rock mitigation project set for a bluff located west of the Tanglewood community on Highway 25 is nearing. The bluff is located just west of the Highway 25 and Highway 80 intersection and on the north side of the state highway. Often the site of falling rocks during winter months or with heavy rainfall, the project location is a few yards west of the entrance to the former race track.

The project includes removal of loose rocks, impediments, vegetation and installation of a wire rockfall drape in order to catch falling rocks. Also, the project also calls for “scaling and trim blasting” of the bluff. During the construction phase, one lane of the state road is expected to remain open, except during periods of blasting, according to state transportation officials. The contract allows the contractor to fully close the roadway up to three times per day up to 20 minutes, state transportation officials say. Blasting by the contractors is prohibited between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

