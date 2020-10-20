Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/22/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Royce Halliburton Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Royce Halliburton, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of October, 2020. Signed Peggy Halliburton, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 10-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John E. Hammock Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of John E. Hammock, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of October, 2020. Signed Mark A. Hammock, Co-Personal Representative Samuel Maurice Hammock, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 10-22-2t

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage, TN. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor Jeff Mason at (615) 735-2294. Jeff Mason Smith County Mayor 10-08-20 (2t)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Performance Hall area of the Heritage Museum located at 107 Third Avenue East in Carthage, TN 37030. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the State of Tennessee Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact Mayor Sarah Marie Smith at (615) 735-1881 Sarah Marie Smith Mayor, Town of Carthage 10-15-20(2t)

Smith County Board of Education will be selling the following buses on Govdeals.com. Nov. 2, 2020 – Nov. 12,2020. One 2005 Thomas Saf-Tliner 72 passenger bus with 154,951 miles. One 2005 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72 passenger bus with 173,583 miles and one 2007 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72, passenger bus with 214,446 miles. You can use the following web address to go to the auction site. https://www.govdeals.com/SCBOE Buses For Sale

FOR SALE Smith Utility District will be accepting sealed bids to sell a 2008 Dodge Dakota 4×4 white pickup truck, with 93,000 miles. Truck can be seen at the main offi ce located at 193 Gordonsville Hwy., Carthage, TN; Monday- Friday between 7:30 am to 4:00 pm. Bids will be opened at 8:00 am, Wednesday, November 4 at the offi ce location. The District has the right to accept any or reject all bids, and to waive all informalities. Smith Utility District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. 10-22-20(2t)

PUBLIC HEARING The Smith County Commission will hold a Public Hearing on November 9, 2020 at the Smith County Courthouse, Court Room One, 322 Justice Drive in Carthage @ 7:00pm. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding a proposed rezoning request being made by H & K Global Enterprises for a climate controlled storage facility at 259 Dixon Springs Hwy, Carthage, TN. More specifi cally known as Map 046A Group C Parcel 003.00. The Rezoning request is to rezone the property from RC to C1. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information call 735-3418. 10-22-20(1t)

NOTICE Notice is hereby given that due to safety and health concerns for our members, employees and directors as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 NCTC Members Meeting is postponed and will be rescheduled in 2021, pursuant to the NCTC Bylaws, Article III, Section 3.4. Johnny McClanahan – President/CEO 10-22-20(1t)

I, B&G Auto, have this 2006 Scion with this VIN#JTLKT324264432181 in our possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 10-22-20(2t)

I, Michael Guerra, have this 2006 Charger with this VIN#2B3KA43G86H287096 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-415-0416. 10-22-20(2t)

Public Notice The Town of Carthage will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 5, 2020; @ 5:30 at the Heritage Museum, 107 3rd Ave E, Carthage, TN 37030. ORDINANCE NUMBER P-20200102 An ordinance adopted for the purpose of amending the Town of Carthage Tennessee municipal zoning ordinance regulating development within the corporate limits of Carthage, Tennessee, to minimize danger to life and property due to flooding, and to maintain eligibility for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. Mayor – Sarah Marie Smith 10-22-20(1t)

AN ORDINANCE TO DECLARE ILLEGAL, CERTAIN DISRUPTIVE PRACTICES DURING HALLOWEEN, TO WIT: POSSESSION OF EGGS OR MISSILES WITH INTENT TO THROW SAME; DESTRUCTION OR ABUSE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY; ASSEMBLY FOR CREATING A DISTURBANCE; CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND BEER; INTERFERING WITH CITY EMPLOYEES IN THEIR OFFICIAL DUTY, AND PROVIDING FOR A REASONABLE CURFEW AND PENALTIES. ORDINANCE NO. 195 Whereas, the day and night designated or known as Halloween has become a time for lawlessness, property destruction and breaches of peace, and, Whereas the citizens of this city, especially the small children the elderly and visitors have been unable to travel about the city on Halloween without fear of abuse to the person and property. Now therefore be it ordained by the City Councils of Carthage, South Carthage and Gordonsville, Tennessee that: SECTION I A. It shall be unlawful for any minor, under age of 18 years to be on the public streets, alleys, playgrounds and any other public places or private ground not owned by said minor, within the city limits of Carthage after 8:00 p.m. on October 31th or any day designated as to day to celebrate “Halloween”. B. Any persons found guilty of violating this ordinance shall be fined not less than $5.00 and no more than $50.00. C. This ordinance shall not affect the validity of any other curfew ordinance theretofore adopted and in effect within the corporate limits, but shall be exception of limitations to any ordinance. SECTION II A. It shall be unlawful for any person to possess in public, and on any street, highway, alley, public place or any property not belonging to said person within the city limits of Carthage, South Carthage and Gordonsville, Tennessee, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., eggs, with the intent to throw same at persons or property. B. There shall be a rebutable presumption that anyone who possesses any egg or eggs in public between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. possesses said egg or eggs with the intent to throw said eggs at persons or property. C. Any person found guilty of possessing any egg or eggs shall be fined $10.00 per egg. D. Any person found guilty of throwing any egg or eggs shall be fined $50.00. SECTION III It shall be unlawful for any person to appear on or in any public way or place while wearing a mask, device, or hood whereby any portion of the face is hidden or covered as to conceal the identity of the wearer. The following are exempt from the provision of this section: (1) Children under the age of 14 years. (2) Workers, while engaged in work where a face covering is needed for health and or safety reasons. (3) Persons wearing gas masks in Civil Defense drills and exercises or emergencies. (4) Any person having a special permit issued by the city to wear a traditional holiday costume. Any person found guilty of violating this ordinance shall be fined not less than $5.00 and no more than $50.00. SECTION IV It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to maliciously throw any stone, stick, bottle, pumpkin or pumpkin parts, snowball, egg, or any other missile or object at any person, building or vehicle. SECTION V It shall be unlawful for any person to willfully, maliciously and intentionally damage, deface, destroy, conceal, tamper with remove or withhold any real or personal property, which does not belong to him. SECTION VI It shall be unlawful for any two or more persons to assemble together for any unlawful purpose, or for the purpose of annoyance or disturbance of citizens or travelers, or to do violence to the property of the City or person or property of another against the peace and to the terror of others, or to make any move or preparation therefore, or being present at such meeting or assembly to fail to endeavor to prevent the commission of or perpetration of such unlawful acts. It shall be unlawful for groups to march on the streets or by motorcade without having a special permit or permission from the Mayor. Any person found guilty of violating this ordinance shall be fined not less than $5.00 and no more than $50.00. SECTION VII It shall be unlawful to commit the following violations within the City of Carthage, South Carthage or Gordonsville. (1) To drink or consume any beer or other alcoholic beverage in any public place, park, or any street, alley or public thoroughfare. (2) To possess any open can, bottle, or any other opencontainer containing beer on any school property, library property, church property, public playgrounds, public parks or public buildings, or on any parking lot open to public use or on business property other than those business places which have a license for on the premises consumption of beer. SECTION VIII It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly resist or in any way interfere with or attempt to interfere with any officer or employee of the City while such officer or employee is performing or attempting to perform his municipal duties. Any person found guilty of violating this offense shall be fined a maximum of $50.00. THESE ORDINANCES shall take effect from and after their passage, the public welfare requiring it. Towns of CARTHAGE Mayor, Sarah Marie Smith Police Chief, Brit Davis SOUTH CARTHAGE Mayor, Hollis Mullinax Police Chief, David Long GORDONSVILLE Mayor, James Milton Gibbs Police Chief, Shannon Hunt SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IS HALLOWEEN We hereby give notice that laws pertaining to the setting of fires and vandalism will be enforced. It is our desire that Smith County observe a quiet Halloween. We ask for your respect and cooperation. Ordinances passed by the Town Councils of Carthage, South Carthage and Gordonsville are as follows: 10-22-20(1T)