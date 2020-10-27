Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/29/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John E. Hammock Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of John E. Hammock, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of October, 2020. Signed Mark A. Hammock, Co-Personal Representative Samuel Maurice Hammock, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 10-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Alfred Lee Lawless Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Alfred Lee Lawless, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of October, 2020. Signed Monica Dawn Hammers, Personal Representative Terry Wayne Lawless, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney 10-29-2t

Smith County Board of Education will be selling the following buses on Govdeals.com. Nov. 2, 2020 – Nov. 12,2020. One 2005 Thomas Saf-Tliner 72 passenger bus with 154,951 miles. One 2005 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72 passenger bus with 173,583 miles and one 2007 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72, passenger bus with 214,446 miles. You can use the following web address to go to the auction site. https://www.govdeals.com/SCBOE Buses For Sale

FOR SALE Smith Utility District will be accepting sealed bids to sell a 2008 Dodge Dakota 4×4 white pickup truck, with 93,000 miles. Truck can be seen at the main offi ce located at 193 Gordonsville Hwy., Carthage, TN; Monday- Friday between 7:30 am to 4:00 pm. Bids will be opened at 8:00 am, Wednesday, November 4 at the offi ce location. The District has the right to accept any or reject all bids, and to waive all informalities. Smith Utility District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. 10-22-20(2t)

Public Notice The South Carthage Beer Board will meet in the William Earnest Hughes Building Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 6:45 pm prior to the city’s regular monthly Council meeting. To consider a beer permit application for Zeleke Awash at 121 Gordonsville Highway. Hollis Mullinax Mayor 10-29-20(1t)

I, B&G Auto, have this 2006 Scion with this VIN#JTLKT324264432181 in our possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 10-22-20(2t)

I, Michael Guerra, have this 2006 Charger with this VIN#2B3KA43G86H287096 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-415-0416. 10-22-20(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Eatherly Group, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80002-4265-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT929 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/11/2020.

I, Randall Overstreet, have this 1992 Ford Aerostar with this VIN#1FMDA31U3NZB66917 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-897-2912. 10-29-20(2t)

Public Notice The South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm in the Hughes Building on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit public comment on passage of the following ordinance: 1. Ordinance No. 20-411 Personnel Policies and Procedures update. 2. Ordinance No. 20-413 Inter-Local Agreement for Automatic Response of Fire Services. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor 10-29-20(1t)

Public Notice Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Due to the unfortunate passing of Commissioner David Gross, his District 8 seat is now vacant. The Smith County Commission will fi ll the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled commission meeting held November 9, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of Smith County residing in District 8 may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason, at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Smith County appreciates Mr. Gross’ years of service to the County and sends its sincere condolences to his family. 10-29-20(1t)

Public Notice Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Roger Duke has tendered his resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 6. The Smith County Commission will fi ll the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled commission meeting held November 9, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of Smith County residing in District 6 may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason, at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualified to fill the vacancy. Smith County thanks Roger Duke for his service. 10-29-20(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council has voted not to issue a permit for a higher-risk* Jeepers Creepers trunkor- treat event that was scheduled for downtown Carthage on Halloween due to Smith County’s increased COVID-19 activity and increased rate of spread at the time of the vote. This is by recommendation of the Center for Disease Control and the City Health Offi cer to protect the health and safety of our citizens. * Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 10-29-20(1t)

Public Notice South Side Utility District will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of (1) 2007 Dodge Dakota pick up truck (108,000) miles. (1) Dig-It Backhoe (M2208). (1) Dig-It Backhoe (198T). (1) 16 ft. Dual Axle Trailer. All items to be sold “as is”. Bids will be opened November 13, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. @ the South Side Utility District offi ce located @ 251 JMZ Dr Gordonsville TN. Interested parties may inspect items @ office Monday thru Friday from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. For additional information please call (615)683-9911 or (615)683-6464. It is the policy of South Side Utility District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. South Side Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 10-29-20(1t)