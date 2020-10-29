Obit – Mrs. Delores Ervin

Mrs. Delores Ervin, age 71 of Alexandria, died Tuesday afternoon, October 27 at St. Thomas Rutherford. She is survived by: husband, Larry Ervin; daughter, Valerie Pyles of Alexandria; 4 grandchildren, Destiney Davis and husband Gregory, Dade Sanford, Chevelle Lockwood, Genesis Pyles; 2 great-grandchildren, Kynleigh Davis and Kali Davis; brother, Bruce Bradley and wife Vivian of Carthage.

Mrs. Ervin is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, October 31 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Larry Butler will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation on Friday from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

