Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/05/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Alfred Lee Lawless Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Alfred Lee Lawless, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of October, 2020. Signed Monica Dawn Hammers, Personal Representative Terry Wayne Lawless, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney 10-29-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen T. Royster Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Helen T. Royster, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of November, 2020. Signed Helen Jane Royster Moore, Personal Representative Thelma Ann Royster White, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 11-5-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Eatherly Group, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80002-4265-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT929 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/11/2020.

_________________________

I, Randall Overstreet, have this 1992 Ford Aerostar with this VIN#1FMDA31U3NZB66917 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-897-2912. 10-29-20(2t)

_________________________

Public Notice Cordell Hull Utility District will experience a vacancy in January 2021 on the District’s Board of Commissioners due to the expiration of the term of a current member of the Board. The Board plans to certify a list of three nominees to the Smith County Mayor to fill this vacancy at its regular meeting on December 3, 2020. A customer may submit a name for consideration by the Board for the list of nominees. To be considered the name must be mailed to the District’s General Manager no later than one week before this Board meeting. Qualifi cations established by the Board for nominees are available upon request. Deadline to submit names will be November 25th. 11-05-20(1t)

_________________________

Public Notice South Side Utility District will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of (1) 2007 Dodge Dakota pick up truck (108,000) miles. (1) Dig-It Backhoe (M2208). (1) Dig-It Backhoe (198T). (1) 16 ft. Dual Axle Trailer. All items to be sold “as is”. Bids will be opened November 13, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. @ the South Side Utility District offi ce located @ 251 JMZ Dr Gordonsville TN. Interested parties may inspect items @ office Monday thru Friday from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. For additional information please call (615)683-9911 or (615)683-6464. It is the policy of South Side Utility District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. South Side Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 10-29-20(1t)

_________________________

Sealed Bids are invited for General Contract for the Work of following project. Examine documents at Plan Room noted. Obtain documents from Plan Room. Bidders must be licensed per state law. Five percent (5%) Bid Security is required. Bid Security shall be in the form of a cashier’s check, Bank check, or Bid Bond (no personal/company checks accepted) subject to the conditions provided in the instructions to bidders. The successful bidder will be required to furnish acceptable Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of One Hundred Percent (100%) of the contract amount, each bond. The term “Successful Bidder” means the lowest qualified, responsible Bidder to whom the Owner (on the basis of Owner’s evaluation as hereinafter provided) makes an award. All bidders must be licensed to perform the type construction described in the construction documents as required by Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 406 of the Public Works Acts of 1977. The Owner reserves the right to waive any irregularities or reject any or all bids as deemed in the best interest of the Owner. In the event all bids are rejected, the project may be re-advertised. ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project: SCADA Room Buildout for Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation 907 Main St N, Carthage, TN MANDATORY Attendance Pre-Bid Conference: November 19, 2020 at 10:00 am CST (This will be an online meeting) (Contact Maffett Loftis Engineering for meeting login formation) Bids received: at Maffett Loftis Engineering, LLC 1 South Jefferson Ave, Suite 101 Cookeville, TN 38501 Until: December 3, 2020 2:00 pm CST Plan Room: NCA Reprographics and Plans Room 701 E Spring Street, Cookeville, TN 38501 Telephone 931-528-9223 Plan Charge: Purchase from NCA Reprographics and Plans Room Designer: Maffett Loftis Engineering, LLC 1 South Jefferson Ave., Suite 101 Cookeville, Tennessee 38501 Telephone 931-526-5143 Contact: Gary D Loftis, PE gary@maffett-loftis.com 00-02-00

_________________________

Veteran’s Day Parade Sunday, November 8, 2020 ~ 2:00 p.m. The Veteran’s Day Parade is an important part of our history that we look forward to each year. This coming Sunday, we will once again honor the brave men and women who have served our country. We all know too well that 2020 has presented a challenge unseen in recent history. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout our nation, and Smith County has been hard hit. Over 1,000 people have been infected so far. Dozens have been hospitalized. Fourteen have died. One death is a tremendous tragedy. Fourteen is inconceivable. American Legion Post 57 has promised to do everything in their power to make the parade and celebration that follows COVID-19 safe. We need your help to make this happen. The parade travels Main Street from Carmack Avenue to downtown, making it possible for everyone watching it to social distance. We ask that you please do this if possible. If you need to stand or sit closer than six feet to someone who isn’t a family member for more than fifteen minutes, please wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of the virus. The last thing any of us would want is for one of our brave veterans to get this virus from someone at the event. That would be tragic. I hope you can join us this Sunday as we pay respect and give honor to all Smith County Veterans who have served our country. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage

_________________________

Bid Notice Smith County Solid Waste will be accepting sealed bids for the leasing of a Compactor. Bid specs can be picked up by coming by the mayor’s office at 122 Turner High Cr. Carthage, TN or can be sent by email by calling 615-735-2294. Bid opening will be Monday November the 9th at 10 AM. 11-05-20(1t)