SO. CARTHAGE’S HWY 70 BLUFF PROJECT CONTINUES TO MOVE FOWARD

While one Tennessee Department of Transportation rock mitigation project (bluff work) is nearing the construction phase, a second continues to be in the planning stage. The two projects are located on opposite sides of the Cumberland River. One is located on Highway 25 and a second is located on Highway 70. The most recent rock mitigation project is planned for Highway 25 west of the Highway 80 intersection in Tanglewood.

Meanwhile plans for a second rock mitigation project (bluff work) in South Carthage continue to move forward. This project is located at the bluff at the end of the Cordell Hull Bridge on Highway 70. Transportation officials say right-of-way acquisition for the proposed Highway 70 project could take place either by the end of 2020 or the first of 2021.

