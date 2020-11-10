ELMWOOD RESIDENT WEEKEND ACCIDENT VICTIM

An Elmwood man was the victim of a single vehicle wreck over the weekend. The wreck occurred around 1:08 a.m., Saturday, in the Horseshoe Bend community. The victim was identified as Jason Boulton, 36, Elmwood, driver of the vehicle.

Three passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the wreck. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, also injured in the wreck was Courtney Boulton, 28, Elmwood, one of the passengers. Courtney Boulton was transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.

