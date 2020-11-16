Obit – Mr. Harold Dillard

Mr. Harold Dillard, age 85, of Gordonsville, TN, died at 4:07AM on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Born James Harold Dillard on January 19, 1935 in the Pea Ridge Community of Smith County, TN, he was one of three sons of the late Hugh Lee Dillard and Ruby McKinney Dillard.

Mr. Dillard was a graduate of Smith County High School. He married Joyce Massey in 1953

Mr. Dillard was saved and joined the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in July of 1950. He has been a deacon of the church since 1978.

Being a lifelong farmer and a well known and respected Angus cattle breeder, Harold and wife, Joyce, established Dillard Angus in 1962. He and Joyce ran a feed dealership for 40 plus years. Harold was also a member of the Gordonsville City Council for 16 years, serving for 12 of those as vice-mayor. While on the council he helped oversee the construction of Gordonsville City Hall and the first town sewer project. He was also a past President of the Smith County Farm Bureau Board and a past member of the Smith County Industrial Board.

Mr. Dillard is survived by Wife of 67 years; Joyce Dillard of Gordonsville, TN. Two Children; Pam Dillard Stout and Husband, Eddie of Gordonsville, TN, and James H. Dillard, Jr, of Hickman, TN, and Pam “PJ” of Sparta, TN. Grandchild; Josh Dillard and wife, Amanda. Two great-grandchildren; Dalton Dillard and Callie Dillard. Brothers; Jim Dillard of Spring, TX, and Walt Dillard and wife, Jean of Mt. Juliet, TN.

Graveside services and Interment for Mr. Dillard are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2PM with Eld. Junior Dickerson and Eld. Rick Wilson officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 3PM until 8PM.

The family will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 2PM graveside.

The family requests memorials be made to the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church or charity of your choice.

If visiting the funeral home, family requests masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be observed.

