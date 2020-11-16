Obit – Ms. Connie Marie West

Ms. Connie Marie West, age 50, of Westmoreland, TN, passed away on November 3, 2020.



Ms. West was born September 16, 1970 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Billy Wayne West and Mary Frances Dickens West. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Ralph Dewayne West. She worked at Fortune Plastic in Lebanon, TN.



Ms. West is survived by Siblings; Charles West of McMinnville, TN, James (Janice) West of Westmoreland, TN, Scott (Penny) West of Lebanon, TN, and Kisha Denney of Red Boiling Springs, TN. Nieces and nephews; Josh West, Scottie West, Shauna West, Sheleah Bond, Summer West, Jamie West, Andrew Denney, Elaina Granstaff, and Elijah Denney.



Services for Ms. West will be announced in the coming days. When finalized, they will be updated.

