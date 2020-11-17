Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/19/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Deborah M. Bishop Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Deborah M. Bishop, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of November, 2020. Signed Mary Angela Sanders, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 11-12-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Elizabeth Virginia Brown Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Virginia Brown, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of November, 2020. Signed Sherry Lynn Davis, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 11-12-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust executed by Dorothy Christian, to Citizens Bank, Hartsville, Tennessee, on January 22, 2009, which Deed of Trust is of record in Record Book 201, page 482, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, and the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and payment not having been made as demanded, notice is hereby given that Christi L. Dalton, Substitute Trustee, under the power and authority vested in her by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Record Book 388, page 176, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and having been requested so to do by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Friday, December 11, 2020, At 11:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Smith County, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from equity of redemption, homestead and dower and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, the following described parcel of land in the 5th District of Smith County, Tennessee: TRACT NO.1: Located on the south boundary of Oak Grove Road and beginning at Victor Green’s line; thence in an easterly direction along Oak Grove Road 310 feet to Grantor’s line; thence in a southerly direction along Grantor’s line approximately 110 feet to Witcher’s line; thence in westerly direction along Witcher’s line approximately 210 feet to Victor Green’s line; thence in a northerly direction along Victor Green’s line approximately 165 feet to Oak Grove Road, containing two thirds (2/3) acre, more or less, sold by the boundary and not the acre. TRACT NO. 2: Located on the south boundary of Oak Grove Road and east boundary of Ocie Green’s tract and beginning at center of road and Ocie Green’s line; thence in a southerly direction 165 feet to a point in Witcher’s line; thence in an easterly direction 150 feet along Witcher’s line to a large maple tree; thence in a northerly direction 157 feet along Witcher’s line to center of road, containing one-half (1/2) acre more or less. Also being conveyed is a 1968 Newm Mobile Home, which is located on this property. Being the same property conveyed to Dorothy Christian by deeds of record in Deed Book 137, page 244, and in Deed Book 198, page 72, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Address of Property: 238 Gladdice Road Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145 Interested Parties: Citizens Bank, Hartsville, Tennessee, is the holder of the note which the Deed of Trust secures. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day at a time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above. The property is to be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS,” without representation or warranty of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied. Without limiting the foregoing, THIS PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. This sale will be made subject to any unpaid taxes and any liens or encumbrances which take priority as a matter of law. A deposit of Ten (10%) percent of the purchase price will be required to be paid at the sale with the balance to be paid within three (3) days. Insertion dates: November 19, 2020, November 26, 2020, and December 3, 2020. CHRISTI L. DALTON Substitute Trustee 105 Public Square Lafayette, Tennessee 37083 615 666-2171 11-19-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bradley Ben Huddleston Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bradley Ben Huddleston, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of November, 2020. Signed Wanda Hubbard, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 11-19-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: WL Markers, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4180-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU073 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/28/2020.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80001-4191-04, 80001-8191-44 CONTRACT NO.: CNT384 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/4/2021.

Public Notice The Gordonsville Town Council will be voting on a current Gordonsville resident to fi ll an unexpired Council seat at the December 14, 2020 Council Meeting. This meeting will be held at Gordonsville City Hall; 6:15 p.m. This appointment will be from December 14, 2020 to November 2, 2022. Any qualified Gordonsville citizens interested in filling this seat should submit a letter of interest to: Gordonsville City Hall Attn: Michael Ray, City Recorder 63 E. Main Street Gordonsville, TN 38563 gordcity@dtccom.net All letters of interest should be emailed or delivered to City Hall no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020. 11-19-20(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, December 3, 2020; at 5:30 p.m. in the Performance Hall area of the Smith County Heritage Museum, 107 3rd Ave E, Carthage, TN 37030. Please use the Ward Ave. entrance to the building. The Public Hearing is for ORDINANCE NO. P-20200812-0. An ordinance to amend ordinance P-20191113 to impose an application fee for sign permits to defray the cost of issuing, acceptance, and processing of application. This meeting is open to the public, and all interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 11-19-20(1t)