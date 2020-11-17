Obit – Mrs. Joy Alford

Mrs. Joy Alford, age 89, of Belton, Texas and a long time Carthage resident, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020, at the Seton Medical Center in Shaker Heights, Texas, following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Alford will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where complete funeral arrangements will be announced this week.

Mrs. Alford was the sister of the late Read Bros. Drug Co. owner Jerry Futrell.

The complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

