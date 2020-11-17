ONE INJURED IN HWY. 70 WRECK

One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday (November 10) morning on Highway 70. The wreck occurred around 8:50 a.m., on Highway 70 (240 Cookeville Highway) west of South Carthage. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The accident victim, who was also the driver of the vehicle, was identified as Shawn McCaleb, 34, Lebanon. McCaleb was transported by ambulance to the helicopter pad at the Pavilion in South Carthage.

