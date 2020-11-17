SEVERAL COUNTY COMMISSION SEATS FILLED

Through appointments, election

For the first time in months all of the 24 seats on the county commission are expected to be filled in the next few days. In recent months, a number of commissioners have resigned, citing a number of reasons. Some have resigned because of job conflicts. Others noted personal reasons. One commission seat was vacated when District 8 Commissioner David Gross was killed in an off-road vehicle accident. Teresa Gross, the late commissioner’s wife, was appointed to fill her husband’s seat during the county commission’s November meeting last week.

The District 8 seat was one of two positions filled by the commission during its November meeting. Steve Babcock was appointed to fill the District 3 seat (Carthage) vacated by Dr. Roger Duke. Dr. Duke recently resigned his seat on the commission in September because of company regulations pertaining to a company for which the doctor serves as a consultant. Also, during the November 3 election two vacant commission seats were filled. In District 3 (general areas of New Middleton, Hickman and Brush Creek) Josh Brown was elected to fill a vacated seat in that district.

In a close race, Brown defeated Stephanie McCaleb 539 votes to 503 votes. The seat was vacated after a commissioner relocated. Meanwhile, in District 6 (Carthage), Casey Elrod ran unopposed. The seat was vacated after a commissioner relocated. Individuals who were appointed last week by the commission were expected to be sworn-in at the nearest convenient time. The county election commission is scheduled to certify the November 3 election results on November 19. Elected commissioners are expected to be sworn-in after that. While four commissioners were seated this month, four vacant seats were also filled during the August election. The county commission meets every month of the year besides December.

Provided there is not a special called meeting, the next session in which all commissioners are expected to be seated will come in January. All 24 commission seats will be up for re-election in 2022. Who’s your commissioner: When all are sworn-in office here’s a look at the county commission as its stands: District 1 (Difficult, Pleasant Shade, Defeated): Shannon Greene, Terry Givens, Glenn Reece. District 2 (Dixon Springs, Monoville, Tanglewood, Turkey Creek): Billy Bass, Greta Kirby, Jason Stewart. District 3 (New Middleton, Brush Creek, Hickman) Dalton Paschal, James K. Winfree, Josh Brown. District 4 (Rock City, Rome): Erika Ebel, Ron Shumake, Shannon Minchey. District 5 (Gordonsville, Lancaster, Hickman): Ron Cowan, Linda Nixon, Eddie Stout. District 6 (Carthage): Bill Reece, Steve Babcock, Casey Elrod. District 7 (South Carthage): Tommy Bane, Joseph E. Nixon, Dennis Hackett. District 8 (Elmwood, Chestnut Mound): Tim Bellar, Teresa Gross, Frank Woodard.