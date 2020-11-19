NO SCHOOL THANKSGIVING WEEK

There will be NO SCHOOL for ALL SMITH COUNTY STUDENTS Monday, 11/23, and Tuesday, 11/24, before the Thanksgiving break due to limited teacher/staff availability and significant student absences related to COVID-19 illness/exposure. We are doing everything we can to keep our students, staff, and families healthy. Buildings will be sprayed for sanitation during this closure. After Thanksgiving Break, beginning Monday, November 30, IN-PERSON students will begin a hybrid schedule that will run through Friday, February 12. The 2020-21 school calendar has not been altered and all breaks and holidays will be observed as previously scheduled. Please check your child’s home school website for a detailed schedule.