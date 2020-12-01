SANTA SHOPPERS DONATION SOUGHT

Santa Shoppers will be taking place again this year. The annual event is a collaboration between the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce, serving economically disadvantaged children. The program is also designed to build a positive relationship between law enforcement officers and youth.

In past years, a program has been held at the courts facility, followed by a shopping spree at Walmart. Because of COVID-19, plans are altered for this year. During the past six years, approximately 500 children have benefited from the program.

The Santa Shoppers program is made possible through public donations. Anyone who would like to contribute to the Santa’s Shopper’s program, checks or money orders can be made payable to Smith County Living, Inc. for SCSO Santa’s Shoppers Program.

Contributions can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Smith County Chamber of Commerce, located at 939 Upper Ferry Road in Carthage, Tennessee. For more information about Santa Shoppers, contact Beth Davis, Smith County Jail Administrator/Program Coordinator, at 615-735-2626.