SHERRIFF’S DEPT. K-9 UNITS ARRESTS FOUR IN CASES

The sheriff department’s two K-9 units have arrested four in three separate cases, alleging illegal drug sales. The most recent investigation resulted in the arrest of two people and took place on Thursday (November 26). Sgt. Junior Fields conducted a covert investigation which resulted in the arrest of a Macon County woman and Kentucky man.

Sgt. Fields arranged for the purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from a female identified as Ashley Tuck, 34, Lafayette. According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields, Tuck agreed to bring her supplier to a designated location in the 900 block of Dixon Spring Highway in the Dixon Springs community to sell one ounce of methamphetamine and purchase “some heroin”.

