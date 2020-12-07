Obit – Mrs. Carol Bass Finley

Mrs. Carol Bass Finley, age 63, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Mrs. Finley was born April 23, 1957 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Paul Bridgeforth Bass and Mary Oleda Gwaltney Bass. She married James Michael Finley on June 16, 1979 and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2011. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Richard T. Bass, Father-in-Law; Ralph “Junior” Smiley Finley and Mother-in-Law; Mary Frances Holcomb Finley.

Carol was a 1975 graduate of Gordonsville High School and a 1979 graduate of Tennessee Tech University. She taught in the Smith County School System at Fork River Elementary and later for 28 years at Gordonsville Elementary and New Middleton Elementary until her retirement in 2020 after almost 30 years. She was a member of the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Finley is survived by Children; Barry (Lindsay) Finley of Gordonsville, TN, Michelle (Chris) Eskew of Lebanon, TN, and Matthew Finley of Gordonsville, TN. Five grandchildren; Jude Michael Finley, Lyla Jo Finley, Jackson Eskew, Oakley Eskew, and J.T. Eskew. Siblings; James Robert (Cora) Bass of Gordonsville, TN, William S. “Billy” (Amanda) Bass of Carthage, TN, Paul D. “Danny” Bass of Lancaster, TN. Sister-in-Law; Janelle and Jeff Langford of Gordonsville, TN. Brother-in-Law; Brent and Charlcie Finley of Lebanon, TN.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral on Wednesday from 3PM until 8PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the Union Hill Cemetery, Gordonsville Elementary Library or New Middleton Elementary Library.

