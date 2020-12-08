DRUG DELIVERY NETS THREE ARRESTS

Three people have been arrested by the sheriff’s department for allegedly conspiring to transport heroin and methamphetamine into the county from Nashville. During an undercover investigation, a female subject allegedly agreed to deliver four grams of heroin and “some” methamphetamine in exchange for $500 in cash.

The female was coming from Nashville to Carthage with “her supplier”, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Junior Fields. In addition to Sgt. Fields, sheriff’s department Sgt. Ridge Long, Carthage Police Department Assistant Chief Jared Smith, Carthage Officer Isacc Wix and sheriff’s department deputies Matthew White and Layne Silcox were contacted to assist in the investigation.

Law enforcement authorities made a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the illegal drugs were believed to be inside on College Avenue West in the early morning hours of Thursday (December 3). There were three people inside the vehicle. One of the individuals resisted arrest but was subdued.

