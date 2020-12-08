DYER NAMED SCHS HEAD FB COACH

Smith County High School announced Monday evening that Matt Dyer, a 2005 graduate of SCHS and son of late former Owl football head coach Pat Dyer, will serve as the new head coach of the Owls football program. SCHS released the following statement introducing Dyer as the new head coach:

“SCHS is excited to announce that Matt Dyer has been selected as the head football coach of the Smith County Owls! Coach Dyer is a SCHS graduate, and we are proud to welcome him back to his alma mater.”

Dyer takes the reins of the Owls program after spending the last three seasons at Trousdale County High School as an assistant coach where he was in charge of strength and conditioning for the Yellow Jackets and mentored the linebackers and running backs. Dyer also served as interim head coach in the Spring of 2019.

