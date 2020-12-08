OBIT: Kitty Houston

Rome community resident & homemaker Mrs. Kitty, Houston died at the age of 86 at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020, at the Quality Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lebanon, following a period of declining health.

Funeral services from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, December 5th, with Dr. Jim Hundley & Gary Thorne officiating. Burial followed beside her husband in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon.

Born Kathryn Purnell in Wilson County on August 29, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Benton Bryan Purnell Sr., who died in 1976 at the age of 78, and Edna Young Purnell, who died in 1982 at the age of 82.

She was united in marriage to Herbert Fielding “H. F.” Houston on August 29, 1934 and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2014 at the age of 80.

Also preceding her in death was a grandson, Blake Houston, and a brother, Benton Bryan Purnell Jr., who died at the age of 87 on May 27, 2009.

Mrs. Houston was an avid lover and collector of antiques.

She attended the College Hills Church of Christ.

Surviving is a daughter, Kathryn Houston Tayse and husband, Ken, and a son, Vic Houston; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

