Obit – Mr. Ricky M. Williams

Mr. Ricky M. Williams, age 62 of Cowan, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Mr. Williams was born August 21, 1958 in Smyrna, TN, a son of the late Bartley Myles “B.M.” Williams and Patsy Ruth Wills Williams. He worked for Lhoist North America in Anderson, TN, for 32 years as safety director and mine supervisor until his retirement. After his retirement, he worked as a truck driver for DNS Transport. Mr. Williams graduated from Franklin County High School in Winchester, TN, in 1976. He was an avid horse rider and enjoyed country music and karaoke.

Mr. Williams is survived by two sons; Cody (Meher Dahmoon) Williams of Harvest, AL, and Clint Williams of Cowan, TN. Godmother; Betty Jo Hackett Manning of Alexandria, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Williams are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2PM at the Brush Creek Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Croslin officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday after 11AM until departure for the cemetery at 1:45PM.

Bass of Gordonsville