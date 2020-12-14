Obit – Mr. J.C. Maxwell

Mr. J.C. Maxwell, age 73 of Chestnut Mound, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Mr. Maxwell was born October 6, 1947 in Smith County, TN, a son of the late Christopher Columbus Maxwell and Carrie Mae Davis Maxwell. He is also preceded in death by Siblings; Stella Frances Huff, Betty Jo Carey, Vada Spann, James Robert Maxwell, and Elaine Maxwell Parker. He married Margaret Louise Williams on February 17, 1968. Mr. Maxwell worked for Meritor and later for Federal Mogul in Smithville until he retired. He also owned and operated a small engine repair shop in South Carthage, TN. Mr. Maxwell was a member of the Jared Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Maxwell is survived by Wife of 52 years; Margaret Williams Maxwell of Buffalo Valley, TN. Children; Chris (Terri) Maxwell of Chestnut Mound, TN, Rita (Jesse) Waggoner of South Carthage, TN, J.C. Maxwell, Jr., of Elmwood, TN, and Bobby (Sherry) Maxwell of Smithville, TN. Grandchildren; Axzairia Ryan, Ariel Maxwell, Makayla Maxwell, April Maxwell, Mary Waggoner, Deanna Maxwell, John Waggoner, Christy Alcorn, and Colby Alcorn (Maxwell). Two great-grandchildren; Brayden Hawkins and Levy Hawkins. Siblings; Cathy Nash of Baxter, TN, Bonnie (Steve) Harville of Elmwood, TN, JoAnn Maxwell of Elmwood, TN, and Edbert Maxwell of Elmwood, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Maxwell are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1PM with Marvin Waggoner officiating. Interment will follow in the Smellage Cemetery in the Boma Community of Putnam County, TN.

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from 11AM until 8PM and on Wednesday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

Bass of Gordonsville