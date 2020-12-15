Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/17/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Estelle Adams Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Estell Adams, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of December, 2020. Signed Deborah Kay McIlvain, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-17-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jason Boulton Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jason Boulton, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of December, 2020. Signed Courtney Boulton, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-17-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sherry Lee Bowman Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Sherry Lee Bowman, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of July, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of December, 2020. Signed Anthony Bowman, Personal Representative Tim Bowman, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 12-10-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobby Ray Climer Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bobby Ray Climer, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of December, 2020. Signed Donna Kay Bruce, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 12-17-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobby Don Cripps, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Bobby Don Cripps, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 29th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of December, 2020. Signed Karen D. Cripps, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-17-2t

NOTICE From Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp. The Tennessee Public Utilities Commission designated Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp. (“Twin Lakes”) the “Eligible Telecommunications Carrier” for its service area for universal service purposes. The goal of universal service is to provide all citizens access to essential telecommunications services. Twin Lakes provides the supported services—voice telephony service and broadband Internet access service—throughout its designated service area. This includes access to: • Voice grade access to the public switched network • Minutes of use for local service provided at no additional charge • Access to emergency services provided by local government or other public safety organizations, such as 911 and enhanced 911 • Toll limitation service for qualifying low-income customers • Broadband Internet access service which includes the capability to send data to and receive data from the Internet, but excludes dial-up service. Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp. provides basic single party residence (with unlimited local usage) and basic business service for rates which range from $22.34-$39.99 for residential customers and $27.50-$36.99for business customers. Broadband Internet access service is provided at rates which start at $49.99 per month for residential customers and $69.99 per month for business customers. Twin Lakes would be pleased to provide you with specific rates for your area upon request. Twin Lakes offers qualified customers a Lifeline Service Discount. Lifeline is a non-transferable, federal benefit that makes monthly phone or broadband service more affordable. Eligible households may apply the monthly Lifeline discount on either voice (home or wireless) or broadband (home or wireless), but not both. The current discount provided under Twin Lakes Lifeline service is $9.25 per month for broadband with a minimum speed of 25/3 Mbps subject to certain exceptions or $5.25 per month for voice-only service for each month the customer qualifies. A household is eligible for the Lifeline discount if the customer’s annual household income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines. You may also qualify for the Lifeline program if a customer, a dependent, or the customer’s household participates in one or more of the following programs: • Medicaid • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) • Supplemental Security Income; • Federal Public Housing Assistance (Section 8) • Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit. Twin Lakes will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. It is the intent of the Twin Lakes to fully comply with the provision of Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Twin Lakes is committed to a moral, ethical, and legal responsibility to ensure equitable employment practices and the delivery of services regardless of an individual’s race, color, religion, national origin, age, disability, gender or political affiliation. If you have any questions, please call Twin Lakes at 1-800-644-8582.

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to a rate increase from our supplier, effective with the January reading our rates will be: 0-1500 gallons (minimum bill)………………..$25.76 + tax Remainder………………………….$10.09 per thousand + tax 12-17-20(2t)

I, Sean Colyer, have this 2001 Honda Custom Bobber Motorcylce with this VIN#CB75010261710 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-719-1361. 12-17-20(2t)

I, John M. Harris, have this abandoned vehicle with this VIN#1FTDX0727VKA78470 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-561-0631. 12-17-20(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Charles Deweese Construction, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80006-4245-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU218 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/8/2021.