Obit – Mr. Barry Henry Hogg

Mr. Barry Henry Hogg, age 58 of Hickman, TN, passed away Thursday December 17, 2020.



Mr. Hogg was born in Carthage, TN on May 16, 1962, a son of the late Homer Thornton Hogg Sr. and Margaret Ann Hogan Hogg. He was also preceded in death by a brother Homer Thornton Hogg Jr. He was a graduate of the 1981 class at Gordonsville High School Gordonsville, Tn. He worked as an aid at Cloverbottom and worked at Prospect.



Mr. Hogg is survived by siblings: Sandra (Vinson) Smith of Olive Branch, MS, Mae Barbee of Nashville, TN, Homer (Lisa) Hogg of Lakeland, FL, Clinton Hogg of Murfreesboro, TN, Shelia (Tom) McKay of Murfreesboro, TN, and Lynn (Jimmy) Dawson of Cookeville, TN. A host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts: Ruth Haile of Hickman, TN, Frances Wright of Hartsville, TN, and Callie McFadden of Hartsville, TN; uncles: Bobby Joe (Annie) Hogan of Hendersonville, TN, Vern Hogan of Hickman, TN, and G.W. Hogg of Hartsville, TN.



Mr. Hogg is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. There will be private services held for the family.



Memorial contributions can be made to Bass Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses at, Bass Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Gordonsville, TN 38563, or by calling 615-683-8212.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.