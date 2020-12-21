Obit – Mr. Roy Hicks

Mr. Roy Hicks, of the Tanglewood community, died at 7:04 p.m. Sunday evening, December 20, 2020, at the Front Porch Senior Living Center in Portland, under the care of Adoration Hospice. Mr. Hicks was 80 years of age.

He is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his son, Michael Hicks, and Michael’s wife, Janice, were to make arrangements on Monday, December 21st.

The complete obit will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE