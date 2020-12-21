Obit – Mrs. Jo Doris Baker Washer

Mrs. Jo Doris Baker Washer, age 89, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Mrs. Washer was born February 1, 1931 in Brush Creek, TN, a daughter of the late Joe Lewis Baker and Allie Kyle Baker. She married Buil James Washer on December 23, 1948 and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2000. She was also preceded in death by Son-in-Law; Billy Walker.

Mrs. Washer was a 1949 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She worked at the Alexandria Shirt Factory for a short period. Mrs. Washer was a member of the Brush Creek Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be remembered as always being kind and having a smile.

Mrs. Washer is survived by Daughter; LaVonne Walker of Watertown, TN. Grandchildren; Julie (Kent) Beasley of Watertown, TN, Jill (Tim) Chappell of Watertown, TN, and Cindy (Kelsey) Evert of Watertown, TN. Great-grandchildren; Brady Chappell, Lola Klaire Chappell, Jack Walker Beasley, Ben Thomas Beasley, James William Evert, and Camille Evert. Sister; Linda (Wayne) Greene of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Brother; Jerry Baker of Brush Creek, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Washer are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2PM at the First Baptist Church, Alexandria with Bro. Billie Friel officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the First Baptist Church, Alexandria on Tuesday from 10AM until service time at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Billy Walker Memorial Fund at First Baptist Church, Alexandria.

