Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/24/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Estelle Adams Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Estell Adams, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of December, 2020. Signed Deborah Kay McIlvain, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-17-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jason Boulton Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jason Boulton, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of December, 2020. Signed Courtney Boulton, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-17-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobby Ray Climer Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bobby Ray Climer, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of December, 2020. Signed Donna Kay Bruce, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 12-17-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobby Don Cripps, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Bobby Don Cripps, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 29th day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of December, 2020. Signed Karen D. Cripps, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-17-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Edna Snyder Crowder Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Edna Snyder Crowder, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of December, 2020. Signed Cheryl C. Browning, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Michael R. Jennings, Attorney 12-24-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 28, 2003, executed by Leo M. Droste and Evelyn J. Droste, husband and wife, to Allen E Scwartz Esq, Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for Transland Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 4, 2003, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 77, Page 65, as re-recorded on March 04, 2003, at Book 77, Page 433, said Register’s Office, and as modified by FHA Home Affordable Modification Agreement, recorded on November 14, 2016, at Book 312, Page 192, said Register’s Office. WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM, local time, at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, located in Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Smith County, to wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Smith, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows: THE LAND REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, CITY OF LEBANON AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCROBED AS FOLLOWS: LAND SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 12TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUND AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT DICKSON LINE ON SOUTH SIDE OF HIWASSEE ROAD RIGHT -OF-WAY, THENCE NORTH 25 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN (TRACT 27); THENCE SOUTH 77 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 1100 FEET WIDTH TRACT #37 TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 25 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN DICKSON LINE; THENCE NORTH 77 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 1100 FEET WITH DICKSON LINE TO A POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.05 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON TRACT 27A, SECTION 3, OF BELL ACRES SURVEY BY HOLLIS PETTY, DATED FEBRUARY 15, 1992. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN DESCRIBED MOBILE HOME: 2002 PALM HARBOR; SERIAL NO. 26889; MODEL NO. 44C6 (STRETCHED TO A 47 FOOT HOME).AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM PREMIER HOMES AND LAND DEVELOPMENT, LLC, THE GRANTOR(S), TO LEO M. DROSTE AND EVEYLN J. DROSTE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, THE GRANTEE(S) BY VIRTUE OF DEED DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2003 AND RECORDED MARCH 4, 2003, AS BOOK 77, PAGE 63 AND INSTRUMENT NO. 71085 AMONG THE AFORESAID LAND RECORDS. PARCEL ID: 035-007.14. REFERENCE NUMBERS OF DOCUMENTS MODIFIED: RECORDED MARCH 4, 2003 AT BOOK 77 PAGE 65 INSTRUMENT NO. 71086 RE-RECORDED MARCH 12, 2003 BOOK 77 PAGE 433 INSTRUMENT NO. 71199 Tax Parcel No: 035-007.14 Commonly known as 398 Hiwassee Road, Lebanon, TN 37087 The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control Current Owner(s) of Property: Leo M. Droste and Evelyn J. Droste Other Interested Parties: Estate of Leo M. Droste; heir(s) of Leo M. Droste, if any; Estate of Evelyn J. Droste; heir(s) of Evelyn J. Droste, if any This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Leo M. Droste; Evelyn J. Droste; Estate of Leo M. Droste; heir(s) of Leo M. Droste, if any; and Estate of Evelyn J. Droste; heir(s) of Evelyn J. Droste, if any. If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Clear Recon LLC Substitute Trustee 651 East 4th Street Suite 200 Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 Phone: (877) 319-8840 File No: 2191-2039A 12-24-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Kathryn P. Houston Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Kathryn P. Houston, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of November, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of December, 2020. Signed Kathryn Jennifer Tayse, Personal Representative Victor Purnell Houston, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-24-2t

Notice of Public Hearing A final public hearing will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Carthage Town Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage,TN 37030. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the close out and completion of the 2018 Community Development Block Grant for Commercial Facades through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for façade renovations in downtown Carthage. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special needs accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor’s offi ce at 615-735-1881. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor Town of Carthage 12-10-20(2t)

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to a rate increase from our supplier, effective with the January reading our rates will be: 0-1500 gallons (minimum bill)………………..$25.76 + tax Remainder………………………….$10.09 per thousand + tax 12-17-20(2t)

I, Sean Colyer, have this 2001 Honda Custom Bobber Motorcylce with this VIN#CB75010261710 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-719-1361. 12-17-20(2t)

I, John M. Harris, have this abandoned vehicle with this VIN#1FTDX0727VKA78470 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-561-0631. 12-17-20(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Charles Deweese Construction, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80006-4245-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU218 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/8/2021.

I, Dakota Pittman, have this 1998 GMC with this VIN#2GTEK19R9W1529452 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-636-4398. 12-24-20(2t)

Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifi cations may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifications. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened January 06, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building in Carthage, Tn. at the Finance Department. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope.Right Of Way Mowing Bid Notice 12-24-20(2t)

A public hearing will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. South Carthage City Hall in South Carthage, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727. Notice of Public Hearing Hollis MullinaxSouth Carthage Mayor 12-24-20(2t)

I, Wayne McCulloch, have this 1999 Ford with this VIN#1FTRX17W5XNC18774 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-318-5440. 12-24-20(2t)

REPORT OF THE DIRECTOR OF THE DIVISION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE We have reviewed the budget submitted to our offi ce by the Smith Utility District for the fi scal year ending December 31, 2021, and it appears that its budgeted revenues will be sufficient to meet anticipated cash expenditures for the fiscal year. Betsy Knotts, Director Comptroller of the Treasury Division of Local Government Finance December 17, 2020 12-24-20(1t)