Obit – Mr. Jim Matoy

Bagdad Community resident Mr. Jim Matoy was pronounced dead on arrival at 12:45 a.m. on Christmas Day morning, December 25, 2020, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center after becoming gravely ill at his Salt Lick Creek Road home. He was 52.

Mr. Matoy was released to the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Monday morning December 28th from the Metro Medical Examiner Office.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends here in Smith County and also near his native Tellico Plains.

Born Jimmy Dean Matoy on January 8, 1968 in Tellico Plains in Monroe County, Tennessee, he was one of seven children of the late James C. Matoy and Essie B. Rose Matoy of Tellico Plains who survives.

A sister, Wilma Jean Matoy Martin preceded him in death on May 7, 2012 at the age of 64.

He was a 1986 graduate of Tellico Plains High School. Mr. Matoy was a commercial painter and was employed by Sentell Brothers.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Dylan & wife Leslie of Madisonville, Katheryn Matoy, Sam Matoy, and Silas Matoy all of Plantation, FL; his spouse, Sonya Albritton and her children, Jacob Butler, Brenden Thrower, and Dacey Thrower; five siblings, Dillard Matoy & wife Debbie of Sweetwater, Emma Matoy Hamby & husband Arlin of Tellico Plains, Randal Matoy & wife Holly of Sweetwater, Judy Matoy and Rex Matoy both of South Carolina; grandchildren, Mason, Avery, & Jaxon.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE