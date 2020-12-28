Obit – Roy Nelson Pugh

Roy Nelson Pugh, age 69, of Auburntown, passed away Monday morning December 21, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. He was born in Woodbury to his parents, Jenelle Pedigo and the late Harold Pugh. Roy was a member of the Prosperity Baptist Church, the Cannon County Walking Horse Association, he served on the DTC Board of Directors for 34 years and was currently President of the board. He worked in banking for 47 years, having worked at Bank of Commerce for 23 yrs and Liberty State Bank for 24 years. Roy’s hobby and passion was farming and he was an avid shopper and not a seller. He loved life, whether it was camping, nascar races, riding horses and especially supporting his DCHS Tigers and Tigerettes. Roy Pugh gave his life to serving and helping people, because he loved people and in return people loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kathy Pugh of Auburntown; daughter, Beth (W.C.) Basham of Lascassas; daughter, Jennifer (Nick) Tucker of Atlanta; mother, Jenelle Pugh of Dowelltown; brother, Joe (Mary) Pugh of McMinnville; grandchildren, Stone Basham, Katie, Carter and James Hancock, Jackson, Elizabeth and Emma Rose Tucker; several nieces and nephews and a world of friends. Visitation will be Tuesday 4:PM until 7:PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel. There will not be any visitation for the public on Wednesday. There will be a private funeral held. A public graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday at Sycamore Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines, everyone attending the visitation or graveside service is asked to wear a mask for the health and safety of everyone and practice social distancing. The funeral home lounge is closed at this time and no food or drinks are allowed in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Sycamore Cemetery or to any DeKalb County High School Sport, in memory of Roy.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.