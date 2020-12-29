DOMESTIC CALL LEADS TO DRUG CHARGES

Two people face drug-related charges following a domestic disturbance which occurred at a Gordonsville business. The investigation began when sheriff’s department Deputy Matt White was dispatched to Gordonsville Market located on Gordonsville Highway in Gordonsville for a domestic disturbance. Gordonsville Officer Dustin Holder observed a vehicle with the two subjects involved in the domestic leaving the scene and entering Interstate 40 west bound. Officer Holder initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the 256 mile marker.

Both Deputy White and Officer Holder arrived at the vehicle about the same time and ordered two people to exit, the driver Michael David Candelaria, 43, Antioch, and the passenger, Destiny Christian-Rose Hopper, 26, Nashville. An offense report filed by Deputy’s White alleges the driver attempted to throw a used syringe which contained blood onto the shoulder of the roadway in an attempt to hide/destroy evidence. State Trooper Chris Menness also arrived on the scene and aided in the investigation.

During a search of the vehicle, an additional syringe was located in a purse on the passenger side of the vehicle. Neither of the two individual in the car claimed ownership of the syringes.

