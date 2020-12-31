Obit – Mrs. Nellie Price

Mrs. Nellie Price, age 89 of Carthage, died Thursday morning, December 31 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Clifford Price; daughter, Anna Lorene O’Patchen of Carthage; grandson, Roy Garcia and wife Lynna of Pleasant Shade; 3 great-grandchildren, Tim Garcia and wife Summer of Hartsville, Tonya Garcia and fiance’ Stephen Devore of Lebanon, Roy Garcia Jr of Florida; 1 great-great-grandchild, Emery Miles Davis.

Mrs. Price will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No services are planned at this time.

