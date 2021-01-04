Obit – Mrs. Peggie Thomas Huddleston

Mrs. Peggie Thomas Huddleston, of Gallatin, died suddenly Sunday morning January 3, 2021 at their Kathy Lane home. Mrs. Huddleston was 81.

Mrs. Huddleston was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her family were to make arrangements on Monday after January 4th at 1 p.m.

She was the wife of Pleasant Shade Community native Tommy Huddleston and the mother of Karen Phillips and Bo Huddleston.

The complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”

