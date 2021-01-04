Obit – Ed Adamson

Ed Adamson passed away on December 31, 2020 at age 69. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. The family is requiring masks be worn for visitation.

Ed enjoyed being with his family, his dogs, and farming.

He is survived by his wife Kerri Adamson, mother Janet (Tommie) Swift, step-daughters Mandie Nokes, Brittney Ross, and Christen (Harold) Nokes, and step-grandchildren Gracie Roland, Payten Harshall, Amon Evans, Brady Ross, Joselyn Evans, Sydney Harshall, Mia Ross, and Wylie Camp.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.