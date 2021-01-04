Obit – Mrs. Frances Massey

Mrs. Frances Massey, age 92, of Elmwood, TN, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021.



Mrs. Massey was born August 5, 1928 in Temperance Hall, TN, a daughter of the late Schyler Malone and Willie Edna Taylor Malone. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Sadie Webster and Brother; James Charlie Malone. She married Kenneth Massey on May 31, 1963. They attended the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Elmwood.



Mrs. Massey is survived by Husband of 57 years, Kenneth Massey of Elmwood, TN. Son; Alan (Elaine) Massey of Carthage, TN. Grandson; Russell Massey of Dixon Springs, TN. Great-grandsons; Alex Massey and Caleb Massey. Niece; Janice Winfree. Nephew; Wayne Malone. Sisters-in-law; Joyce Dillard of Gordonsville, TN, and Sue White of Elmwood, TN. Caretakers; Jean Huddleston, Barbara Climer, and Sherry Perry.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Massey are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2PM with Eld. Ricky Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery.



Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 11AM until service time at 2PM.

Bass of Carthage