Obit – Mrs. Marilyn Eddington

Mrs. Marilyn Eddington, age 82, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020.



Mrs. Eddington was born March 3, 1938 in Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late Cyriel VandeCaveye and Elda McKenzie VandeCaveye. She married Bobby Gene Eddington, Sr. on September 3, 1954 and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2015. She was also preceded in death by Son; Bobby Gene Eddington, Jr., and Siblings; Charles VandeCaveye, Michael VandeCaveye, and Larry VandeCaveye, and Sisters; Marguerite Kadman and Margery Dupuis.



Mrs. Eddington was a member of the Brush Creek Baptist Church. She and her husband, Bobby, ran the Bo-Mar Country Store in Brush Creek, TN. She was also a member of the Alexandria-Liberty Order of the Eastern Star. She loved her family.



Mrs. Eddington is survived by Children; Debi (Jerry) Slagle of Brush Creek, TN, David (Mary) Eddington of Brush Creek, TN, and Gary A. Eddington of Union City, CA, and his daughter; Elizabeth Eddington. Thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. Brother; Victor VandeCaveye



Funeral Services for Mrs. Eddington are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1PM with Larry Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Memorial Gardens.



Visitation with the Eddington Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 3PM until 8PM and on Sunday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.



The Family requests masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be observed while visiting the funeral home.

