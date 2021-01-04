Obit – Mrs. Vivian Sloan Jones

Mrs. Vivian Sloan Jones, a homemaker of the Russell Hill Community, died Sunday morning January 3, 2021 at 3:10 a.m. at the family’s Carthage Road home. She was under the care of Avalon Hospice and was pronounced deceased at 3:50 a.m.

Her pastors, Eld. Scott Rigsby and Eld. Gerald Ragland officiated at the 11 a.m. Wednesday morning January 6th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed the services in the Jones family lot at the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

She was one of two daughters born to the late Fred William Sloan who died November 12, 1997 at the age of 63 and Betty Jean Garrett Sloan Kittrell who died December 29, 1995 at the age of 60 and was born Vivian Lynn Sloan at the former Smith County Hospital in Carthage on April 1, 1955.

At the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church on June 2, 1972, she was united in marriage to Russell Hill Community native, Charles Anthony Jones. Anthony’s father, Eld. Charles Jones officiated at the wedding ceremony.

Mrs. Jones had valiantly battled cancer since 1997 and had never given up on her fight.

She was a 1973 graduate of Red Boiling Springs High School.

Mrs. Jones was a member of the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She retired this year as a medical coder for Dr. Bowdoin Smith.

Surviving in addition to her husband of over forty eight years is their son, Shane Jones and wife Teresa Beasley Jones of the Tanglewood Community; one grandson, which she adored, Tyler Jones also of the Tanglewood Community; sister, Evelyn Sloan Whitaker of Lafayette; father in law and mother-in-law, Eld. Charles Jones and Joyce Taylor Jones of the Russell Hill Community.

The Jones family requests memorials be made in Vivian’s memory to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund.

