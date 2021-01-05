Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/07/21

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 28, 2003, executed by Leo M. Droste and Evelyn J. Droste, husband and wife, to Allen E Scwartz Esq, Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for Transland Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 4, 2003, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 77, Page 65, as re-recorded on March 04, 2003, at Book 77, Page 433, said Register’s Office, and as modified by FHA Home Affordable Modification Agreement, recorded on November 14, 2016, at Book 312, Page 192, said Register’s Office. WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM, local time, at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, located in Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Smith County, to wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Smith, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows: THE LAND REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, CITY OF LEBANON AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCROBED AS FOLLOWS: LAND SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 12TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUND AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN AT DICKSON LINE ON SOUTH SIDE OF HIWASSEE ROAD RIGHT -OF-WAY, THENCE NORTH 25 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN (TRACT 27); THENCE SOUTH 77 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 1100 FEET WIDTH TRACT #37 TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 25 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN DICKSON LINE; THENCE NORTH 77 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 1100 FEET WITH DICKSON LINE TO A POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.05 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON TRACT 27A, SECTION 3, OF BELL ACRES SURVEY BY HOLLIS PETTY, DATED FEBRUARY 15, 1992. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN DESCRIBED MOBILE HOME: 2002 PALM HARBOR; SERIAL NO. 26889; MODEL NO. 44C6 (STRETCHED TO A 47 FOOT HOME).AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM PREMIER HOMES AND LAND DEVELOPMENT, LLC, THE GRANTOR(S), TO LEO M. DROSTE AND EVEYLN J. DROSTE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, THE GRANTEE(S) BY VIRTUE OF DEED DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2003 AND RECORDED MARCH 4, 2003, AS BOOK 77, PAGE 63 AND INSTRUMENT NO. 71085 AMONG THE AFORESAID LAND RECORDS. PARCEL ID: 035-007.14. REFERENCE NUMBERS OF DOCUMENTS MODIFIED: RECORDED MARCH 4, 2003 AT BOOK 77 PAGE 65 INSTRUMENT NO. 71086 RE-RECORDED MARCH 12, 2003 BOOK 77 PAGE 433 INSTRUMENT NO. 71199 Tax Parcel No: 035-007.14 Commonly known as 398 Hiwassee Road, Lebanon, TN 37087 The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control Current Owner(s) of Property: Leo M. Droste and Evelyn J. Droste Other Interested Parties: Estate of Leo M. Droste; heir(s) of Leo M. Droste, if any; Estate of Evelyn J. Droste; heir(s) of Evelyn J. Droste, if any This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Leo M. Droste; Evelyn J. Droste; Estate of Leo M. Droste; heir(s) of Leo M. Droste, if any; and Estate of Evelyn J. Droste; heir(s) of Evelyn J. Droste, if any. If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Clear Recon LLC Substitute Trustee 651 East 4th Street Suite 200 Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 Phone: (877) 319-8840 File No: 2191-2039A 12-24-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Farris Len Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of December, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Farris Len Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of December, 2020. Signed Sandra Faye Gibbs, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-7-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Margaret Louise Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Margaret Louise Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of December, 2020. Signed Sandra Gaye Gibbs, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-7-2t

________________________

Public Notice Due to the rising numbers in COVID-19 cases and Executive Order 70 issued by Governor Bill Lee, the Town of South Carthage will be canceling it’s regularly scheduled City Council Meeting on January 7, 2021. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor 01-07-21(1t)